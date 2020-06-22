LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson will honor military heroes with banners bearing the name, rank and image of an active military serviceperson with ties to the community.
Applications are being accepted for the City’s Military Recognition Banner Program, which honors the brave men and women currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.
The street banners will be displayed prior to the city's Veterans Day Ceremony set for Nov. 7. The application deadline is Sept. 1.
Henderson residents, businesses and organizations may nominate an honoree and sponsor a street banner for $150, which includes banner printing and installation.
The honoree must be a Henderson resident or the immediate family member of a Henderson resident, and must be an active duty member in good standing. There is a limit of one banner per serviceperson.
The street banners will be installed around the Veterans Day holiday and displayed for a year. Military banners are located along Water Street in Downtown Henderson or Green Valley Parkway south of Horizon Ridge Parkway.
Nomination forms are available by emailing Marketing@cityofhenderson.com or visiting cityofhenderson.com.
An official color military photo of the honoree in their formal military dress uniform is required in a 5” x 7” or larger original photograph or a high-resolution (300 dpi) jpeg file format on disc/USB drive or emailed with the completed nomination form to Marketing@cityofhenderson.com.
