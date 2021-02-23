LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Applications are open for Nevada State College's new summer bridge program called 'Sankofa.'
The goal of the program is to support the retention and recruitment of Black students. It is held during summer and provides high school juniors and seniors and incoming college freshman an opportunity to learn skills that will help them succeed in college.
FOX5 talked to the associate dean of the School of Education, Shartriya Collier, about the program. She says students will have the opportunity to be mentored by a faculty member or staff.
"They'll be getting key skills they need to to be successful. They'll be having writing reinforcement, academic strategies that they can use to understand complex text," Collier said. "Also it's to provide a bit more context on the history, the Black history specifically of Nevada, and also to encourage community service and social justice for incoming Black students."
People who apply and get accepted into the program will get a $250 stipend for participation and a $2,500 scholarship if they decide to attend Nevada State College.
You can find more information about the program here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.