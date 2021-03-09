LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Treasurer's Office is now accepting applications for a $5,000 scholarship for people majoring in elementary or secondary education with an intent to teach in Nevada.
The deadline to apply for the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship is April 5, 2021.
Students must meet the following requirements to be eligible:
- Must have satisfied the eligibility requirements of the Millennium Scholarship pursuant to NRS 396.930;
- Must be entering his/her senior or last year of college at an eligible institution (UNR, UNLV, Great Basin College, Nevada State College, Sierra Nevada College or any other college or university which awards a bachelor’s degree in education and which is designated by the Board as an institution representative of northern or southern Nevada)
- Be enrolled in and remain enrolled in a course of study leading to licensure in elementary or secondary education;
- Maintain a college grade point average of not less than 3.5 on a 4.0 grading scale, or a commensurate level of academic achievement provided to and verified by the College Savings Board, for students enrolled at an educational institution that does not calculate a grade point average;
- State a commitment to teaching in Nevada upon graduation; and
- Have a record of community service
More information and the application can be found on the state treasurer's website.
