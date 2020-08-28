LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada is offering a scholarship that could mean an almost tuition-free college degree.
Applications for the Nevada Promise Scholarship are open for high school seniors. The October 31 deadline to apply is approaching, so the college is urging students to complete and submit their applications.
The scholarship is a state-funded program that will pay tuition and mandatory fees that are not covered by other forms of financial aid for those who are eligible. It is available to eligible participants for up to three years or until the completion of their program of study.
Students in the Nevada Promise program are also assigned a mentor. The college now has 248 program mentors.
The Nevada Promise Scholarship Program serves 2,400 CSN students.
For more information and to apply, visit www.csn.edu/promise.
