LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was in critical condition after an apparent drive-by shooting in the northeast valley early Friday morning.
According to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were notified of shots being fired at around 12:30 a.m. on the 3800 block of White Cedar Drive, near North Pecos and East Alexander roads.
The victim, described by police as a Hispanic man in his late 20s, was driving on White Cedar Drive and was believed to have been followed, Spencer said. Suspects inside the other vehicle began firing at the victim, striking him and his vehicle multiple times, according to Spencer. Neighbors told police they heard at least 20 shots fired.
According to Spencer, three Hispanic men were seen getting into their vehicle after the shooting and driving away from the scene. No description of the suspects' vehicle was available.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma and is in "extremely critical condition," Spencer said. Metro's Homicide Section was investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.