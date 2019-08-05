LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vehicular heatstroke has claimed several children’s lives with a total of 26 nationwide cases so far this year. But a new technology is becoming available to combat those numbers.
One product, called Elepho E-Clip, is an app-based clip that can track your car temperature along with distance between you and your baby. If you wander too far, your phone will alert you to go back and check on your baby.
At a certain distance, a voice will sound asking, "Have you taken your child out of your car?"
2018 saw more hot car deaths than any other year
2018 was the deadliest year for child vehicular heatstroke in 20 years, with 52 children between 7 weeks and 5 years old dying after being left in cars.
The most recent case comes after a father in New York City left his twins in the back of the car while at work. Southern states trend higher with Texas and Florida among the highest heat-related child fatalities.
Between 1998 and 2018, 189 children have died of heatstroke in July, more than any other month, NoHeatStroke.org reported.
So far in 2019, Nevada has had zero reported hot car deaths for kids.
CNN contributed to this report.
