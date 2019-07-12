LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Firefighters from Clark County and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to 2-alarm at the Villas East Apartments Friday afternoon.
Fire crews got the call just after 5 p.m. near Charleston Avenue and North Nellis. Initial reports indicated an active fire with people trapped inside and that prompted additional units.
According to the release issues by Clark County Fire Department, over 45 firefighters worked diligently to knock down the fire and ensure it did not spread to other apartments or the attic. Firefighters knocked the fire down just before 5:30 p.m.
NV Energy and Southwest Gas responded to secure utility lines at the complex.
No injuries are being reported and damage estimates are still being figured out.
The Red Cross is assisting five adults and two kids.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
