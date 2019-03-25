LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire gutted an apartment building located near Palace Station hotel-casino in the central valley early Monday morning, fire officials said.
Fire dispatchers received a call about a two-alarm fire at an apartment on the 2700 block Kings Way about 4:05 a.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire coming from a two-story apartment building.
By 4:45 a.m., the fire was put out by firefighters, according to LVFR. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes and were able to keep it from spreading to other apartments, according to a LVFR news release.
The fire was inside a second-floor apartment within a 12-unit building, fire officials said. The fire was contained inside a utility chase between floors, but all apartment units were affected.
Power was disconnected to the building as a precaution until a complete inspection of the wiring can be done, the release said.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said the Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called to the scene to assist 16 adults, three children and numerous pets, all of whom had been displaced due to the lack of power in the building.
"The building is completely shut down," he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not available, the release said.
