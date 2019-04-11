LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people required medical attention after an apartment fire in the northwest valley on Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas firefighters.
According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the St. Croix Apartments, located at 6661 Silverstream Avenue, near North Rainbow Boulevard and U.S. 95, about 1:35 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they noticed the fire was coming from a patio of a second-floor apartment, fire officials said. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and kept the flames contained to the patio area.
Two people were treated on scene by fire medics, fire officials said. One person was treated and later released for smoke inhalation. The other occupant of the apartment, who is pregnant, was taken to the hospital for observation. Both have been displaced due to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage costs were estimated at $20,000.
Three other apartments in the 16-unit building sustained minor smoke odor, according to fire officials. Most of the damage from the fire was contained to the patio, the utility closet on the patio and the attic area directly over the apartment.
Fire investigators said the believe the fire started either on the patio or in the utility closet.
