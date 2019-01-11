LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said six people were displaced after an apartment caught on fire early Friday morning in downtown Las Vegas.
According to LVFR, firefighters were called to the 330 block of North 14th Street, located between Stewart Avenue and U.S. Highway 93, at around 5:12 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters noticed smoke coming from a one-story apartment building.
By 5:44 a.m., the fire was put out and confined to one apartment, LVFR said. All three apartment units inside the building sustained smoke damage. The American Red Cross was called to help three adults and three children who lived in the building.
According to LVFR, the three adults and three children were displaced due to the fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause for the fire is under investigation.
