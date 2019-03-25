LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire gutted an apartment building located near Palace Station hotel-casino in the central valley early Monday morning, fire officials said.
Fire dispatchers received a call about a two-alarm fire at an apartment on the 2700 block Kings Way about 4:05 a.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire coming from a two-story apartment building in the Embassy Apartment Complex.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes and were able to keep it from spreading to other apartments, according to a LVFR news release. No injuries were reported.
“There’s a fire, let’s get out of here! We went out and sure enough we were in flames,” Ned Winters, one of the 19 people displaced, said.
The Winters family has lived at the apartments for nearly 20 years, but this was the first time they ever experienced a tragedy like this.
The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada responds to a house fire about every 18 hours, they said.
The fire was inside a second-floor apartment within a 12-unit building, fire officials said. The fire was contained inside a utility chase between floors, but all apartment units were affected.
“God forbid we are ever in a situation like this again, and it’s the first time ... what do you do?” Christian Gomez, another displaced resident, said.
Christian said Red Cross did help them, but provided very little insight as to how to move forward.
“We need somebody to actually help us book a room. Guide us through the process, you know? Don’t just pick one and do it yourself,” said Gomez.
Every time a family is displaced, Red Cross said they provide families with resources to try and help them get off their feet. Whether that’s with lodging, food or other expenses.
“Some people have family members to help them on the road to recovery. We are there every step of the way if they need lodging assistance short term, sometimes longer than short term. If they need those resources,” said American Red Cross spokesperson Cynthia De La Torre.
Winters said he wants to stay positive for his family and the others affected. He recently suffered a heart attack and his wife Sandra beat breast cancer.
“I’ve been dead three times, and I’m still here. She beat cancer, she’s still here. This is not going to hurt us. Sure my tears are for my family and what’s going on, I’d like to do something but you can’t,” said Winters.
Power was disconnected to the building as a precaution until a complete inspection of the wiring can be done, the release said.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said the Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called to the scene to assist 16 adults, three children and numerous pets, all of whom had been displaced due to the lack of power in the building.
"The building is completely shut down," he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated at $100,000, Szymanski said.
