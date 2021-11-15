LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After months of debate and deadlocks in Congress, President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill is now law; he signed the bill on the White House lawn early Monday.
One aspect of the new law sets a mandate that by 2026, all new cars must be equipped with drunk-driving detection technology, but what that technology will look like is yet to be established by U.S. officials.
Ken Snyder, a volunteer with Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, conducts university research on anti-drunk driving tech in cars.
He said he and his colleagues "found over 240 examples of technology that could be used to address this."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Associations' regulators will have to decide by 2026 which type of detection technology is the best to mandate.
"We don't care which technology they pick, we just want NHTSA to look at all of the options," said Alex Otte, the national president of MADD.
The technology can be in the form of cameras, sensors in the steering wheels measuring alcohol content in sweat or breath, or internal reckless driving monitoring, among other forms.
"Designs that we've seen have pinholes in the steering wheel where it sucks the air from the driver," said Snyder. "If it detects somebody is impaired in some way, it can pull the car over to the side of the road."
Snyder knows all too well what the consequences of drunk driving can look like. His daughter was taken from him too soon after visiting her babies in the NICU one night.
"They were about seven weeks old, and she was hit and killed one night on her way back from the hospital by a woman that was driving 95 miles per hour on a city street," said Snyder.
That driver, he said, was drunk.
Roughly 10,000 people are killed due to alcohol-related crashes every year, according to the NHTSA.
In Nevada, drunk driving remains a problem, especially this time of year.
"That is the reality that we're facing, is we're expecting to lose anywhere between 60 to 90 lives between now and New Years Eve," said Andrew Bennett, public information officer with Nevada's Office of Traffic Safety.
Automaker Volvo has already been working on installing drunk driving detection technology for the last few years, primarily using cameras.
"Say for example the camera's registered the driver has taken their eyes off the road for enough time to create a risk," Volvo describes in a demo video. "The car would then engage the safety support systems and issue a reminder to drive with care. If the driver doesn't respond to this, the car enters an emergency state."
At that point, if the behavior still doesn't improve, "an emergency stop is activated, at which time the car safely pulls over to a stop," according to Volvo's demo video.
Snyder said he hopes the signing of this law will prevent other families from experiencing a similar tragedy as his family's, and said he is thinking of his daughter on this historic day.
"I'm hoping that she's happy with this," said Snyder,
Many in the auto industry oppose this mandate and have expressed concern over whether the technology could backfire, or prove ineffective in detecting impairment.
The new law also mandates rear-seat reminders be installed in new cars to prevent child hot car deaths.
