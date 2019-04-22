LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A second teen pleaded guilty Monday to making racist threats at Arbor View High School, according to the Clark County District Attorney's Office.
Two students, ages 15 and 16, created an Instagram account targeting black students at the school last month, making violent threats, according to police.
According to police, charges against the teens include making terroristic threats with a hate crime enhancement, conspiracy to commit terroristic threats, cyber bullying and breach of peace.
Once police identified the suspects, the threat to students was deemed not credible by police. The students were arrested Mar. 19.
One of the teens was ordered to complete a community program at a juvenile center with 36 months of probation following the completion of the program, which typically lasts nine months, according to DA's office
The teen who pleaded guilty Monday was scheduled to appear for a disposition Friday, to learn what the court will order.
CCSD police Sgt. Brian Zink said a third student was cited for cyber bullying in connection with Instagram posts threatening to shoot students at the high school.
Zink said the investigation into the threats was ongoing and that students would see an increased police presence at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.