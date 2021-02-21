LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department extinguished a fire in the Wetlands Park early Sunday morning, the second blaze in a week.
The fire was contained at 6.6 acres, CCFD said at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 21.
The response included four engines, one water tender, a battalion chief and an assistant chief. The Bureau of Land Management responded with a wildland engine and battalion chief.
No injuries were reported and no structures were burned. The cause of the fire wasn't yet known. CCFD said crews would remain on scene through Sunday and smoke may be seen from the park.
A fire on Feb. 17 burned 45 acres of the Wetlands Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.