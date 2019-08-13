LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An anonymous donor funded a memorial honoring the life of the elderly man killed in a violent RTC bus altercation.
A woman is accused of shoving 74-year-old Serge Fournier off a bus. He died almost a month later.
“He was a kind man and it just makes me so angry that somebody would do that,” said Fournier’s neighbor Bernice Avila.
The altercation happened in March. Police said Fournier was on an RTC bus in downtown Las Vegas when he told Cadesha Bishop, 25, to be nicer to people.
Bishop allegedly pushed Fournier off the bus and he hit his head on the concrete sidewalk. He later died from those injuries.
A representative with the City of Las Vegas said a woman was so touched by Fournier’s life that she bought a tree and plaque that reads, “In remembrance of Serge Fournier ... A compassionate man who believed in being kind to others.”
According to the Associated Press, the woman paid $545 for the memorial.
The memorial sits outside the East Las Vegas Community Center at 250 N. Eastern Avenue.
