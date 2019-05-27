LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local veterans and athletes took part in the Murph Challenge on Memorial Day to honor a Navy SEAL killed in 2005.
The challenge consists of a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and another one mile run.
“You can break everything up into maybe 20 push-ups, 20 pull-ups, 20 air squats and cycle through that. It all has the same meaning,” retired Army veteran Shane Hinds said.
The event in 2019 was the second year Hinds took part in the Murph Challenge, designed to honor the memory of Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy SEAL killed in 2005.
“Lt. Murphy giving his life in the service of our country. I think it reaffirms the commitment. The Murphy workout is very difficult,” Marine veteran Rob Warfield said.
Warfield served for over 20 years and said he compares the workout to his time in the Marines.
“Your body won’t give up, but your mind will. That’s really what challenges your mind and your mental toughness,” Warfield said.
Through all the push-ups, sweat and cheers in the Murph Challenge, Camp Rhino near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road used this Memorial Day to honor one of their own, Brian Fello.
“He struggled with a lot of things when he came back home. It helped him release energy, or whatever it was he was feeling,” Brian's sister, Belinda Fello, said.
Brian was an avid CrossFitter, Belinda said, before he passed away a few months ago.
"I think it really helped my brother, and I think anybody who feels like that or like him would find it to be helpful,¨ Belinda said.
For more information on the Murph challenge or how to donate visit their website.
