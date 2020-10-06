Community comes out for National Night Out

About 200 people came out to the park Tuesday for National Night out.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan and North Las Vegas police departments held their National Night Out event on Tuesday, but turned it virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is geared toward building relationships with the public and introducing them to the law enforcement officers who keep their communities safe, police say.

Both LVMPD and NLVPD made videos documenting various aspects of the departments.

National Night Out is an event that law enforcement agencies around the country take part in each year. It's usually held in August, but police departments around the valley observe it in October due to the cooler weather.

