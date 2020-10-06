LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan and North Las Vegas police departments held their National Night Out event on Tuesday, but turned it virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is geared toward building relationships with the public and introducing them to the law enforcement officers who keep their communities safe, police say.
Both LVMPD and NLVPD made videos documenting various aspects of the departments.
National Night Out is an event that law enforcement agencies around the country take part in each year. It's usually held in August, but police departments around the valley observe it in October due to the cooler weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.