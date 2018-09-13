LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is a top wedding destination for love birds around the world.
Thousands flock to Sin City annually to exchange vows at the many unique chapels across the Strip. This year, the Clark County Wedding Chamber wants to reserve a spot at those chapels for 25 lucky military couples for the 2nd annual 'Las Vegas Marries the Military' contest.
Service members and their partners are encouraged to apply to win a free wedding or vow renewal to take place ahead of Veterans Day weekend on Thursday, Nov. 8.
A group reception will follow the wedding festivities.
"Veterans Day is one of our favorite holidays because it allows us to thank active-duty members and veterans, along with their families, for all of their sacrifice on our behalf. Las Vegas Marries the Military allows us to offer a tangible 'Thank You' from our wedding community to these special couples," said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya.
Interested couples must submit a 30 to 60 second video explaining what a Las Vegas Wedding or vow renewal would mean to them.
All submissions must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 26 through the wedding chamber's website.
A total of 58 wedding industry vendors offered complimentary services valued at $70,000 to create the ultimate dream wedding for the chosen couples.
