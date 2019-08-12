LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A $7.5 billion "mini-city" project was announced for the Las Vegas Valley, planned to break ground in December.
The project, Bleutech Park Las Vegas, would take six years to build, according to its website, as the project sounds like something found only in science fiction movies.
According to project spokesperson Tom Letizia as of Aug. 12, no plans have been filed with the City of Las Vegas or Clark County, but the exact location of the project was expected to be announced August 26.
“Later this month, we will release more information about this project," Letizia said.
The project would be crafted of net-zero buildings, a construction based on fully renewable energy.
It is also planned to feature "automated multi-functional designs, renewable energies from solar/wind/water/kinetic, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, supertrees, and self-healing concrete structures," the website says.
Bleutech said it will be a mix-use project for residences, officers, retail, hotel and entertainment spaces.
Those in charge of the project expect it to create 25,000 jobs for the Las Vegas Valley, though it wasn't clear if that was for construction or ongoing positions within Bleutech.
"Laborers Local 872 is honored to join with Bleutech in building this state-of-the-art development. This is going to be a project unlike any other and it is great to see Las Vegas step to the forefront," Tommy White of Local 872 is quoted saying in a press release.
Check back for updates.
