LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Horror fans, rejoice! Annabelle, the creepiest doll probably since Chucky, is coming to Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
The "Annabelle Comes Home Artifact Room Tour" will offer fans a sneak peek at creepy "haunted" objects they'll find in the latest film from the "Conjuring" series, a statement from Fremont Street said.
Scares on the tour center around several flickering vintage TVs, an accordion-playing monkey, a creaking rocking chair, a self-playing piano and more. Fans can also enter a photo booth with Annabelle herself.
The exhibition is free and will be open from 3 to 11 p.m. starting on June 18.
"Annabelle Comes Home" is the sixth installment in the "Conjuring" series and opens in theaters on June 26.
