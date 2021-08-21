LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for adult cats and dogs in an effort to "clear the shelters" starting this month.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 23 through Sept. 19, adoptions fees are waived for animals six months and older. Adoptions will be on a first come, first served basis, the shelter said, beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
The adoptions include spay or neuter, microchipping and up-to-date vaccinations. Depending on the adopter's home location, a $10 license fee may apply.
The Animal Foundation is located at 655 N. Mojave Road. To see all adoptable pets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.