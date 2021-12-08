LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dogs, cats and other pets in the Valley are looking for forever homes for the holidays.
From Dec. 10 through Dec. 31, the Animal Foundation will waive all adoption fees for adult animals.
The promotion applies to all cats and dogs 6 months and older and all birds, small mammals and reptiles. Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-ins beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
The Animal Foundation will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve and will be closed to the public on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. For more information about the event and to view adoptable animals, please visit animalfoundation.com.
