LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation and North Shore Animal League America paired up to waive adoption fees for large, adult dogs and adult cats this week.
The offer is available from Monday, March 29 through Sunday, April 4 on animals at least six months old, and dogs 30 lbs. or heavier.
The fee-waived adoptions are part of Tour for Life 2021, the world’s largest national cooperative pet adoption event, according to the shelter.
The adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccines.
Adoptions are by appointment only, the shelter said. To find a pet for an appointment, Animal Foundation says to find an animal you're interested in on their website, then call (702) 955-5901 to make an appointment between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
At the shelter, a staffer will meet you outside.
