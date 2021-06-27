LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation is set to hold its "Summer of Love" adoption event starting this week.
From Tuesday, June 29 through Sunday, July 11, adoption fees including spay/neuter surgery, microchip and vaccines will be waived for all animals. No appointment is needed.
Adoptions will be done on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 11 a.m. each day. A $10 license fee may apply.
The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. To view adoptable pets, click here.
