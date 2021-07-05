LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation said they took in 321 stray animals from July 1 through July 6.
Thankfully, some of the escaped pets were reunited with their families on Monday.
If you’re happy and you know it, stick out your tongue! 👅15-year-old Chido was reunited with his family today, and we couldn’t be happier for him. Chido ran away last night after being frightened by fireworks. #theanimalfoundation #reunion pic.twitter.com/d62BgU5LqT— Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) July 5, 2021
The shelter shared tips in case you're looking for your cat or dog today, or if you stumble upon a stray:
What to do if you've lost a pet:
If your pet becomes lost, explore your neighborhood, check with your neighbors, post them on social media and register them as lost at lost.petcolove.org.
Go to animalfoundation.com/lostandfound and search their database, which is updated regularly. If you see your pet on The Animal Foundation website, please make an appointment to reclaim your animal by emailing lostandfound@animalfoundation.com.
To claim your lost pet at the shelter, you must bring proof of ownership (e.g. a photo of your pet, veterinary records, proof of rabies vaccine, or microchip number).
What to do if you've found a lost pet:
If you find a lost pet, it’s very likely that they live close by.
A majority of dogs who go missing stay in their neighborhood. A recent study found most lost dogs are found less than a mile from their homes. Forty-two percent are less than a block from their homes.
By attempting to locate the owner yourself, the pet can avoid a stressful trip to the animal shelter.
You can use social media such as Nextdoor and Facebook, post the pet to lost.petcolove.org, and walk the pet through your neighborhood to see if someone may recognize the animal.
If the animal appears sick, injured or dangerous, call Animal Control.
