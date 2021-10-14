LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation is putting out a call for donations to support Winston the pig's recovery.
Winston was dumped with injuries before ending up at the shelter.
He has broken teeth and a broken jaw, as well as a large cut in his mouth. The shelter has been treating for Winston for pain and examined his injuries.
"In pain and unable to eat, Winston desperately needed our help. Our veterinary team sedated him so they could get a closer look at his injuries. Once they were able to examine him more closely, it was apparent that the trauma to Winston's mouth was severe," the shelter said.
On Saturday, he'll be given more specialized and intensive dental X-rays at another animal hospital.
Veterinarian Dr. Jarred said Winston may need a few teeth removed and potentially his jaw wired to help it heal. This care costs more and that's why Animal Foundation is asking for donations.
Winston will soon be available for adoption.
"It makes me feel great when any animal can get the care they need, even more so when its a nontraditional species," said Jarred.
Jarred added that pigs make great pets for families who research.
