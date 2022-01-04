Toby at the Animal Foundation

(Courtesy Animalfndlv/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is seeking an adopter or a foster for a smiling dog named Toby.

According to a posting by the shelter on social media Tuesday, Toby isn't doing well in the shelter.

The Animal Foundation says Toby is people-obsessed and would prefer to be the center of attention.

"If he could sit in your lap 24/7 - he would," the group said in the post.

Toby's ID# is A1207194.

