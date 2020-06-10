LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation on Wednesday put out a call for donations after its veterinary team had to perform emergency surgery on a puppy that was found wandering at Freedom Park with an injured paw.
According to a Facebook post from the Animal Foundation, the 10-month-old puppy was found by a Good Samaritan alone at Freedom Park.
The veterinary team at the Animal Foundation examined the dog, now named MJ, and determined that something had been wrapped around his leg, clinching it so tightly that it cut off blood supply to his left paw.
The veterinarians do not know what had caused the injury, as whatever it was had either been removed or fell off before MJ came into their car, the post said.
Animal Foundation staff determined it would be best to perform emergency surgery and amputate MJ's leg.
According to the foundation, MJ had his surgery and is now resting with a foster family while he continues to heal.
"Despite having three legs, MJ is a happy boy who is quick to trust the good people around him. He is an absolute sweetheart who wins over the hearts of everyone he meets," the Animal Foundation said in the post.
The Animal Foundation is seeking donations to its CARE Fund to help cover the cost of MJ's care. Officials said they established the CARE Fund for "animals who need special care in extreme circumstances."
Visit animalfoundation.com/care for more information.
