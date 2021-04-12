LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation needs dog and cat food. Clark County said in a tweet that the shelter is running low on pet food and needs the community's help.
This food goes to families around Las Vegas who need help taking care of their pets, as well as pets in the shelter.
The Animal Foundation said it will take all brands of dog food, but they are running low on wet dog food for their senior dogs.
Donations can be brought or shipped to the shelter at 655 N. Mojave Road.
