LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation announced they reached a big goal in saving animals in their shelters.
The Foundation launched "Mission: Possible 2020" in June. The goal was to save the lives of all healthy and treatable animals who came into their care by the end of 2020.
Through multiple different programs, like the creation of a fund to provide enhanced medical care, enhance their fostering system and a program to help people keep their pets instead of donating to the shelter, they have decreased the euthanasia rate by 78%.
Rachel Diehl, who has adopted two pit bulls from the shelter, said it's been much more fulfilling to adopt than shop for a dog at a store.
"A lot of people might be hesitant because they think maybe the dogs in the shelter have problems, but they don't always. Especially through the pandemic, there are dogs that had to be given up for financial reasons and they come fully trained, it may be easier to get a dog from the shelter," Diehl said. "I just think that every dog deserves a loving home. Don't discount the ones at the shelter."
The Foundation is now looking to expand the services and resources it provides to support the people and pets in the community.
