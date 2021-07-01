LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While many people are gearing up for fireworks displays, the Animal Foundation is preparing for an influx of pets that get scared by the loud noise and run away from home.
“The Fourth of July is the busiest time of year for the Animal Foundation… last year between July 1 and 10, we took in 412 lost animals,” Kelsey Pizzi with the Animal Foundation said.
Prior to the pandemic, the shelter took in 600 lost animals in and around the Fourth of July holiday. The shelter is preparing for hundreds of lost animals to come into their lost and found over the next week.
“Just for June alone, we put 450 animals into foster homes, and we adopted out in June 673, so we’ve been preparing for the Fourth of July for weeks,” Pizzi said.
If your pet gets anxious during fireworks displays, there are anti-anxiety jackets and medications that may help. Pizzi said that a safe space can help too.
“The best thing to do would be to put them into a crate or kennel with some of their favorite toys and blankets. You can also use a small bathroom or closet,” Pizzi said.
If you find a lost dog, try to find the owner in your neighborhood before taking it to the shelter.
“A recent study actually found that 80% of lost dogs were within a mile of their home and 42% of lost dogs were within a block of their home,” Pizzi said.
If your pet does runaway during fireworks, the Animal Foundation is waiving reclaim fees from July 1 - July 10.
