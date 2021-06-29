UPDATE (June 29) -- The Animal Foundation said five of the nine kittens recently found abandoned in a trash bag have died.
"It's always best that kittens remain in their mother’s care because she offers the best chance for survival. Because these kittens were so young, even with the best fosters caring for them, they weren't receiving antibodies from their mom’s milk. Those antibodies boost their immune system and help them survive," they said in a statement.
UPDATE (June 28): According to the Animal Foundation, Cupcake is doing well at the shelter and continuing her recovery.
The shelter said that Cupcake is receiving portioned meals and she got her hooves trimmed, so she can now stand on her own.
While Cupcake is scheduled to leave with one of the shelter's transfer partners to continue her weight loss journey, the Animal Foundation says there is no exact time or date yet for the pickup. "So until that happens, she is still available for a special medical adoption through The Animal Foundation," officials said Monday.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A good Samaritan recently found a severely overweight potbelly pig dumped in a dog kennel on a hot day in Las Vegas.
According to a post from the Animal Foundation on social media, Cupcake the pig was found in a large wire dog kennel.
Weighing 175 pounds, the rescue said that Cupcake is so obese that she can hardly walk. In addition, her hooves are overgrown and her ears are filthy.
"We were able to bring her in and have her sedated for a hoof trim," said Tasha Crabtree, veterinary services manager at the Animal Foundation.
She added, "It's hard to say if cupcake was being overfed. I mean, certainly, if she was in a dog crate, it's very possible she wasn't getting any exercise."
Dr. Taylor Parker of Lone Mountain Animal Hospital went to The Animal Foundation and donated her time to give Cupcake the care she desperately needed.
"With a nail trim and portioned meals, Cupcake is on the road to recovery," the Animal Foundation said.
"I've seen a lot of posting on social media about "teacup pigs" or "mini pigs." The fact of the matter is they really don't exist. They start out small because they're babies, and they grow, they grow to be well over a 100 pounds, so if you're not willing to make that type of lifelong commitment, or at least a 20-year commitment with a pig in your house, I would say it's not the pet for you," said Crabtree.
This year, the shelter also welcomed a litter of kittens who are just five days old. Staff said somebody heard the kittens' cries coming from a dumpster, and they were discovered tied up in a trash bag.
Now, the staff are taking good care of the kittens at the Animal Foundation.
Foster parents or adoptive parents are encouraged. Cupcake is also in need of being adopted. If you're interested, click here.
