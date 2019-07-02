LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More pets are lost around the Fourth of July than any other time of year and the Animal Foundation says they are already near capacity ahead of the holiday weekend.
The Animal Foundation is offering a $15 microchip special through July 3 and is waiving all reclaim fees through July 10.
According to the Animal Foundation, the best way to avoid losing your furry family member is to take extra precautions to make sure they don't get scared and run off.
“The easiest thing you can do is put your dog in a crate," Animal Foundation spokeswoman Kelly Leahy said. "If you don’t have a crate put the dog in a small room like a closet or a bathroom, preferably one without windows as dog will go through windows if they’re scared enough. You’ll also want to drown out the noise of the fireworks so play music, turn on an industrial fan, there’s a relax my dog YouTube channel.”
The Animal Foundation is also looking for fosters willing to take in animals for the holiday weekend. You can apply to foster on the Animal Foundation's website.
