LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation announced it would be offering $5 adoptions for all dogs six months and older and weighing more than 30 pounds on Saturday.
The $5 adoptions includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines, Animal Foundation said. A city or government fee of $10 may apply.
"The Animal Foundation is one of the highest volume single-site animal shelters and pet adoption centers in the nation and provides refuge for thousands of homeless animals throughout the Las Vegas Valley," the shelter said in a statement. "This latest promotion is just one of the many life-saving and life-changing efforts implemented as part of Mission: Possible 2020, the initiative to save all healthy and treatable animals in our care by 2020."
The shelter is located on 655 North Mojave Road, near East Bonanza Road.
The adoption promotion is part of the shelter's Cinco de Mayo celebrations, including an on-campus party that starts at 11 a.m. on May 4.
