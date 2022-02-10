LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation's Keeping Every Person and Pet Together (KEPPT) program wants to help struggling pet owners. The organization is providing free pet food assistance on Saturday, February 12.
Pick-up will take place at The Animal Foundation's campus at 655 N. Mojave Road from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm.
No advance registration required. Pet food is available for both cats and dogs.
"During these uncertain economic times, we know that there can be a need for extra resources," said Community Programs Manager Ariadna Medecki. "Our pet food pantry is designed to keep pets where they belong, at home with their loving families."
If you are not able to come to the event on February 12, the pet food pantry is always open by appointment.
For more information, email KEPPT@animalfoundation.com or call 702-955-5910.
