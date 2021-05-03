LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking to welcome a furever friend into your home? The Animal Foundation is waiving adopt fees for adult dogs and cats May 5-9.
According to a news release, the fee-free adoptions are part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national Empty the Shelters adoption event.
Dogs and cats must be six months and older to qualify, the release notes.
According to the foundation, the fee‐waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up‐to‐date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply. Adoptions are by appointment only and are scheduled to meet a specific animal.
According to the Animal Foundation, here's how to add a new furry friend to your family:
● Find a pet you’re interested in adopting at animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search
● Call 702-955-5901 to make an appointment
● Phone lines are open every day from 9am-7pm.
● A staff member will greet you outside the front door at your appointment time
● We require all visitors to wear a mask per the Governor’s mandate
