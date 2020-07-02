LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To help pet owners during the Fourth of July holiday, the Animal Foundation announced that it has waived reclaim fees on all lost and stray animals at the shelter.
According to a news release, fees have been waived during the pandemic, and those fee waivers will continue during the Independence Day period.
The shelter says that more pets are lost during the Fourth of July holiday than any other time of the year.
From July 1-10 of 2019, The Animal Foundation took in 664 lost animals, many had escaped while seeking safety from loud fireworks displays. Only 22% of those animals were reclaimed by their owners.
“As you get ready for the holidays, please take time to consider your pets,” said Zoie Keast, Director of Animal Welfare at The Animal Foundation. “Fireworks and other loud noises can increase anxiety and may cause pets to panic and jump a fence or run away to find safety, so it’s important to keep your pet inside your home in a secure area, such as a crate, laundry room, or bathroom.”
If your pet becomes lost consider, The Animal Foundation suggests registering them on findingrover.com.
If your pet brought to The Animal Foundation, the shelter says you can search its database at animalfoundation.com/lostandfound. If you see your pet on the site, staff ask that you call to make an appointment: 702-955-5932. Phone lines are open 7 days a week from 9am to 7pm.
To claim your lost animal, you must bring proof of ownership (e.g. a photo of your pet, veterinary records, proof of rabies vaccine, or microchip number).
Similarly, if you find a lost pet during the holiday weekend, it’s likely they belong to someone in your area. TAF recommends attempting to locate their owner yourself, so the pet can avoid a stressful trip to the animal shelter. Utilizing social media, posting the pet to findingrover.com, and walking the pet through your neighborhood may help reconnect it with its rightful owner.
Lost dogs brought to The Animal Foundation are legally required to be held for 72 hours.
