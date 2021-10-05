LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation said it's in desperate need of kitten fosters as the season comes to an end.
Animal Foundation officials say kitten season is lasting longer than usual this year and now the kitten nursery is full. The foundation said they have an immediate need for fosters.
While kitten season usually ends in early fall, it's still seeing about eight new kittens every day.
The Animal Foundation provides fosters with everything they need to care for their kitten, and it's free. If you're interested, click here.
