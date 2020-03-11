LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation on Tuesday came to the rescue of a curious cat who found himself in a tough situation after getting stuck in a dryer vent in east Las Vegas.
According to a spokeswoman for the Animal Foundation, a woman called Animal Control after she found the cat stuck near Mount Hood and Lake Mead. Animal Control officers responded and transported the cat to the Animal Foundation with the vent still stuck on its head.
Curiosity got the best of him! 🐱🐾 This cat found himself stuck in a dryer vent. Our medical team sedated him before our facilities team used bolt cutters to set him free. After this community cat was neutered, vaccinated, & ear tipped, he was released back to his outdoor home. pic.twitter.com/npxM0BAe34— Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) March 10, 2020
After sedating the cat, the Animal Foundation called in its maintenance crew to provide bolt cutters that staff could use to free the cat from the vent.
Because the cat is a "community cat," the Animal Foundation neutered, vaccinated and ear tipped him before releasing him to the same neighborhood.
