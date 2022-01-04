UPDATE (Jan. 5) -- Toby was adopted on Wednesday, a spokesperson with The Animal Foundation confirmed.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is seeking an adopter or a foster for a smiling dog named Toby.
According to a posting by the shelter on social media Tuesday, Toby isn't doing well in the shelter.
The Animal Foundation says Toby is people-obsessed and would prefer to be the center of attention.
"If he could sit in your lap 24/7 - he would," the group said in the post.
Toby's ID# is A1207194.
PLEASE SHARE! This is Toby, and he needs a hero. Toby is not doing well in the shelter. If he could sit in your lap 24/7 - he would. He's people obsessed and would prefer to be the center of your attention. Toby needs a foster or adopter IMMEDIATELY. His ID# is A1207194. pic.twitter.com/zaOvmFM7S5— Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) January 4, 2022
