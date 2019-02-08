LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Joe, Larry, Bruce, they are just part of a group of 15 looking for a new home tonight. They're a little hairy, and a little messy and aren't your typical house pet, they're pot belly pigs.
"Pigs are just amazing, they have the intelligence of a 3-year-old child," Monique Hanson with The Animal Foundation said.
The pigs are currently living in someone's backyard because they were dumped by their previous owners.
"A lot of the pigs are strays that animal control picked up, they are just roaming the streets."
And because these animals are smart, they know they weren't wanted.
"They're bonded to whoever had them before, so now they're just kind of lost," Hanson says. "They're smart enough to know what happened."
The Animal Foundation says it's not unusual for them to get pigs, but it is unusual how many have been dumped recently. They said in the past few months they've had groups of five pigs dropped off. The problem, they say people go to purchase micro pigs or teacup pigs, but there's no such thing.
"When piglets are born they are teeny tiny, so people think that's what they're getting," she says.
Now The Animal Foundation is up to 15 of these pigs who need a new home or a foster home.
The Animal Foundation says pigs are smart, loving and kind, so they're hoping someone at home opens their heart and their home even if just for a little bit.
If you are interested in adopting or fostering one of the pigs, contact The Animal Foundation. They do want whoever is fostering the pigs to have an outdoor area for them.
