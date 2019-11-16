LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials from the National Park Service closed Angels Landing on Saturday due to a rockfall.
The popular Zion National Park hike saw damage to the chains section. No one was injured, but park officials closed the entirety of the hike on Nov. 16.
It will be looked at Sunday morning to see what repairs need to be made and how long it will take.
Rockfall damage is being seen in other parts of the park, with the Weeping Rock Trail, Hidden Canyon Trail and Observation Point Trails all currently closed for an unknown timeline.
Meanwhile, Lower Emerald Pools is also closed for repairs until spring 2020.
