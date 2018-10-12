ZION NATIONAL PARK (FOX5) -- Zion National Park officials announced the Angel's Landing and West Rim trails would be temporarily closed for three days due to replacing evaporative toilets at Scout Lookout.
The replacements are scheduled for Oct. 23 to 25 and since the operation requires the use of a helicopter, the Angel's Landing and West Rim trails have been closed for security measures, park officials said. The existing toilets in the area will close on Oct. 15 with the new toilets expected to open at the end of November.
The trails will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between the Grotto Trailhead and the patio just above Scout Lookout, according to park officials. Visitors to Zion should expect delayed traffic during the closures.
Climbing routes on Angel's Landing, including the Minotaur, will be closed, park officials said. Those planning to backpack or hike from the West Rim into Zion Canyon will be allowed to do so, but should expect delays.
Visitors to Zion Canyon were advised by park officials to use the restrooms located at the Grotto Shuttle Stop before heading to Scout Lookout, Angel's Landing or further along the West Rim.
Park officials said the new facilities will help reduce the need for the park to remove build-up waste from annually to once every three or four years.
