LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Airlines is headquartered in the Las Vegas Valley, but a lot of people don't know much about the local airline.
This summer, you'll see the name of the budget airline atop the brand new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Only 7% of NFL fans have ever been to a game in person. For 93%, the TV is as close as it gets. We at Allegiant are looking to change that for Raider Nation," said Scott DeAngelo, chief marketing officer for Allegiant Airlines.
Allegiant was founded in 1997 and was ahead of its time in the "no frills" market. It found its niche in the typical flyover cities. Just last week, the airline announced nine new nonstop routes.
How much do you know about Allegiant? How did they afford to name the NFL stadium? How will the budget airline operate in conjunction with the Raiders? FOX5's Christine Maddela answers your questions and takes you inside the company's headquarters and training facilities.
