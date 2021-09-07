LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Nevada Task Force 1 was dispatched to Louisiana at the start of Hurricane Ida to help save lives, search and monitor neighborhoods and survey damage.
After a nine-day deployment, those first responders returned home into the arms of their loved ones Tuesday.
Firefighters on the team said the hurricane showed them the resilience of the human condition, and reminded them to take stock of what's important in life.
"Oh gosh, you know, she’s my rock," said member Frank Taylor on seeing his wife after the deployment.
Thirty-nine firefighters came home to their family and friends at the task force's headquarters in North Las Vegas, including five canines who helped search for bodies.
They said they worked in Grand Isle, Louisiana, where the wind was the most treacherous part of the entire experience. They said multiple power line structures were fallen and bent. The National Hurricane Center reported that the storm came ashore near Port Fourchon with sustained winds of 150 mph.
"What we did was, went around and marked the houses, and described the damage and turned that into FEMA so that these people could possibly get some help," Taylor said.
“It helps put your perspective of how resilient people are," said member Carmen Rizzo.
But ultimately Rizzo said he's happy to be home.
"I missed the dry heat so much. I’m looking so forward to jumping into my pool," said Rizzo.
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak also made an appearance.
"They did an absolutely wonderful job down in Louisiana. We can't begin to thank them enough," Sisolak said.
He shook some hands and took photos with families.
"I just thanked them for sharing their spouses with me, with the state for a couple of weeks. And they're very very appreciative, and they're just all happy to have them back home safely," Sisolak said.
FEMA has 28 task force teams across the country, including in Clark County.
