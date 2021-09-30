LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Four years after 1 October, we’re learning how many first responders from American Medical Response have remained in the field.
Damon Schilling, government community affairs manager for AMR, said he was putting his newborn baby to sleep when he started to receive the calls. Within 10 minutes he headed to AMR headquarters and made his way to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police staging area near Mandalay Bay to coordinate efforts.
“It’s still surreal right I think a lot of us, especially those that walked into those scenes, who saw those faces, held those hands, treated those patients, it’s going to be something that’s forever burned into their minds, but it’s one of those things you know they’re taking one day at a time,” Schilling said.
383 personnel from AMR and Medic West responded. Schilling estimated 60% have remained in the industry or moved onto similar jobs with police and fire departments.
”Seeing these types of things probably shakes the confidence in a lot of people- not ours,” Schilling said.
On 1 October, 106 ambulances were dispatched from AMR and a total of 227 transports were made.
“We have an employee who we have on camera who was leaving a hospital and her exact reaction when she heard the notes that’s there’s reports of an active shooter on the strip and her partner said what do you want to do? She said lets go- puts on her seatbelt and they drive to the scene. Within minutes we have camera footage of them putting their first patient into the vehicle. That -lets go attitude was what all our employees embodied that night and they continue to embody today,” Schilling said.
AMR adopted Mercy, a therapy dog, less than a year after the shooting. Now three-years-old, Schilling said she’s had such a great impact. She’s inspired other AMR locations around the country to adopt therapy dogs.
Schilling said another critical tool that has helped first responders cope mentally is GMR Life and Wellness. An online tool that gathers resources anyone can utilize- not just first responders.
