LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Employees at American Medical Response and MedicWest Ambulance have offered patients from assisted living facilities free rides to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with their loved ones, AMR said.
At least 20 patients planned to take advantage of the rides.
“We get called on someone’s worst day, so we are delighted to help the community by bringing cheer to families during the holidays,” Damon Schilling, Government Affairs Director of American Medical Response said. “Our Home for the Holidays program gives new meaning to delivering holiday cheer.”
AMR said mileage is limited and patients will be taken on a first-come first-serve basis. The "Home for the Holidays" program is in its 31st year. It's transported more than 1,200 patients, who wouldn't have made it home otherwise, for free.
"Eligible parties must reside in a rehabilitation center, nursing, or assisted living facility, have clearance from the facility to leave and do not require constant medical care."
For more information, contact AMR Dispatch at 702-384-3400.
