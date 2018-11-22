LAS VEGAS -- Home for the holidays is a phrase you hear a lot during this time of year. Unfortunately for some families, getting home with certain medical conditions can be tough.
That’s why this year for Thanksgiving, AMR and Medic West provided free rides for certain patients.
Theo was one of those patients. He’s only about 30 months old and has already gone through more than what most people will endure in a lifetime.
He’s wheelchair-bound and has a tracheotomy to help him breathe. He also has certain cognitive delays. He had never spent a holiday out of the care facility before Thursday.
AMR and Medic West transported him to La Daska Brown’s home. She’s been his nurse since August. And over the next few weeks, she’ll become his mom.
“We love him so much already … having him come in and become a part of our family -- we are really thankful,” she said.
Brown says she treats all her patients with the same kind love and caring affection, but something was different about Leo. She says they had an unexplainable instant connection.
“I remember I wasn’t even his nurse that day, but he was fussing and I went over, and I’m like, ‘Hey dude! It’s going to be OK. What’s wrong?’ And then I see this big smile, and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ He had me after that.”
Brown already has her hands full at home with five kids. She’s says before she moved forward with adopting Theo she talked it over with them.
“They were really excited about having a brother -- another brother.”
The adoption isn’t official yet, but Brown says it’s a huge step being able to spend their first holiday together at home. She says it’s something that would not have been possible without the help of AMR and Medic West.
Rides like the one Theo took Thursday morning cost upwards of $1,000, and she doesn’t have a wheelchair accessible car.
ARM and Medic West tell FOX5 they’re happy they have the ability to bring people home for the holiday.
"When people call us it’s not always the best situations," said Damon Schilling with AMR and Medic West. "So when we have the opportunities like this when we’re able to give back to the community, we’re able to make a family’s day and make our crew's day -- we like to take advantage of that.”
They transported 20 patients back and forth from care facilities Thursday, including Theo.
Brown says she’s extra grateful this Thanksgiving to have Theo, whom she describes as “an angel.”
Theo likely will be in her home permanently by Christmas.
