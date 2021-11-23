LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Santa isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him from spreading joy.
However, some of "Santa's helpers," those who stand in at malls or stores, are in shorter supply this year.
According to Hire Santa, a group that provides Santa entertainers, there are about 15% fewer Santas this year. Many tend to be older, in their mid-60s on average, and tend to be heavier. That puts them at higher risk for COVID-19.
Kevin Peachey with Just Peachey Productions has been suiting up in the iconic red and white fur suit for the last 32 years.
“It is more than just a suit and what your face looks like. It is carrying that spirit with you all year long,” Peachey said about what it takes to become Kris Kringle.
Peachey isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him from visiting with kids.
“I’ve had all my shots, including my booster,” Peachey said.
Last year, even during the height of the pandemic, he still made in-person visits. Peachey said kids want to be able to sit on Santa’s lap and he is making sure that happens.
“It just makes me happy to know that I am able to do that for people,” Peachey said.
COVID-19 is keeping some of Santa’s other helpers away from kids.
“There are Santas that are doing virtual because they are still at little afraid,” Peachey said. For Peachey, making other people happy, makes him happiest.
“Each year just gets a little bit better honestly,” Peachey said.
If you would like your very own Santa visit, virtual or in person, Just Peachey Productions is on Facebook and can be reached at 806-206-6522.
You can also book a virtual visit with St. Nick through "Chit-Chat with Santa." A 10-minute Facetime call is $35 or you can purchase a personalized video greeting for $25. Just visit chitchatwithSanta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.