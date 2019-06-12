LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The American Red Cross launched its Missing Types campaign to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations, urging the public to donate blood this summer.
During the Missing Types campaign, the Red Cross has asked for Types A, B and O blood donations. Red Cross said said the letters A, B and O would disappear from brands' social media pages, signs and websites to "illustrate the critical role blood donors play in helping patients."
Blood transfusions are the fourth most common inpatient hospital procedure in the United States, according to the Red Cross. Only three out of every 100 people donate blood.
Missing blood types can lead to delays in treatment.
"Just last month, the Red Cross experienced a critical shortage of type O blood," said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. "When this happens, medical procedures could be delayed because blood products are not available. That's why we are asking those eligible to help fill the missing types by making a donation appointment today."
According to a national survey conducted by the Red Cross, approximately 33% of the public never considered that blood may not be available when a loved one needs it. An additional 45% believed they needed to know their blood type in order to donate, which the Red Cross said is not true.
"Potential blood donors do not need to know their blood type before giving blood," the Red Cross said. "After individuals give blood, the Red Cross provides each donor their blood type."
The Red Cross added that 26% of the public said "they never really thought about it" as their primary reason for not donating blood.
Several blood donation drives were scheduled throughout the Las Vegas Valley and Clark County.
Donors can make appointments with the Red Cross at RedCrossBlood.Org/MissingTypes or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
